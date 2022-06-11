‘Unfounded accusations’ against China, says official after US blasts Beijing’s ‘destablising’ activities

SINGAPORE: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday (Jun 11) contained “many unfounded accusations” against China, said senior Chinese military officer Lieutenant General Zhang Zhenzhong.

Both sides traded barbs at Asia's premier security meeting in Singapore, with Austin earlier blasting China's "provocative, destabilising" military activity near Taiwan, as well as Beijing's growing aggression across the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Beijing has conducted dozens of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone this year, and on Friday, Defence Minister Wei Fenghe warned Austin that China was prepared to go to war if the island declares independence.

In an address to the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, Austin took aim at Beijing's "growing coercion" towards Taiwan, a day after holding his first face-to-face talks with Wei.

"We've witnessed a steady increase in provocative and destabilising military activity near Taiwan," he told the forum, which is attended by defence ministers from Asia and around the world.

"That includes (Chinese military) aircraft flying near Taiwan in record numbers in recent months, and nearly on a daily basis," he added.

"We categorically oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side.”