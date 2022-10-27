Beijing shuts Universal Resort, Wuhan locks down district in COVID-19 curbs

BEIJING: The Universal Beijing Resort amusement park closed on Wednesday (Oct 26) for COVID-19 prevention measures and the cities of Wuhan and Guangzhou locked down some districts, as cases creep higher in China despite its tough anti-virus policy.

The theme park did not indicate when it would reopen but said it would refund or reschedule tickets.

"We will continue to assess the impact on operations and strive to resume operations as soon as possible," it said on the Weibo social media platform.

The theme park is 30 per cent owned by Comcast's Universal Parks & Resorts and 70 per cent by state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment.

Beijing, which has some of China's strictest COVID-19 barriers for entry, has seen infections rise after the national Golden Week holidays at the beginning of this month.