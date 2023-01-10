China unlikely to seize Taiwan in invasion but heavy losses for both sides, plus US and Japan: Think tank

Beijing is unlikely to succeed in seizing Taiwan in a hypothetical invasion of the island in 2026, but such a conflict would wreak havoc on both sides of the strait, the US and Japan with total casualties running in the tens of thousands, according to the latest estimate by an influential American think tank.

Washington must quickly engage in direct combat if it decided to defend Taiwan as there would be no “Ukraine model” whereby the US and its allies could avoid sending their troops to the battlefield, warned a report published by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies on Monday (Jan 9).

In “The First Battle of the Next War: Wargaming a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan”, the authors cautioned the US might experience “a pyrrhic victory” in which it was likely to suffer more in the long run than “the ‘defeated’ Chinese”.

The CSIS report comes as the Taiwan issue has proved a continuing point of friction between the two sides of the Pacific.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has said it will eventually unite the island with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Few countries, including the US, recognise the island as an independent state. Under official US policy, Washington does not recognise Beijing’s claim of sovereignty over Taiwan, but “acknowledges” that the claim exists.

2023 was likely to be “the most transformative” year in US force posture in the Indo-Pacific region in a generation to counter China’s increasingly assertive and coercive military behaviour, deter in no uncertain terms a Taiwan attack and grapple with Beijing’s nuclear build-up, senior US military officials said last month.

The National Defence Authorisation Act signed by US President Joe Biden established the US military budget for the next financial year and included US$10 billion worth of security assistance to Taiwan over the next five years.

President Xi Jinping has set forth a key benchmark for the People’s Liberation Army to be well advanced in its modernisation by 2027, the centenary of the PLA’s founding.