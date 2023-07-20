Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China's President Xi meets with Henry Kissinger in Beijing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China's President Xi meets with Henry Kissinger in Beijing

China's President Xi meets with Henry Kissinger in Beijing

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Nov 22, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)

20 Jul 2023 01:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping met with veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing, state media reported on Thursday (Jul 20).

He met with Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, CCTV reported. No further details on the talks were disclosed.

Kissinger, 100, has also met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and with Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu in the past few days while in Beijing.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger meets with the top diplomat of China's Communist Party, Wang Yi, in Beijing on Jul 19, 2023. (Photo: AP/Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Kissinger served as US secretary of state and national security advisor in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and played a key diplomatic role in normalising ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s.

Washington said it was aware of Kissinger's trip to China this week, but noted he was not acting on behalf of the US government.

Kissinger has visited China regularly since leaving office.

Related:

Source: Reuters/zl

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.