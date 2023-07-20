China's President Xi meets with Henry Kissinger in Beijing

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping met with veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing, state media reported on Thursday (Jul 20).

He met with Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, CCTV reported. No further details on the talks were disclosed.

Kissinger, 100, has also met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and with Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu in the past few days while in Beijing.