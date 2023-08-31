Logo
Asia

China decried US tariffs, requested equal treatment for its firms in Raimondo meeting
Asia

China decried US tariffs, requested equal treatment for its firms in Raimondo meeting

China decried US tariffs, requested equal treatment for its firms in Raimondo meeting

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a press conference at the Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services near the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, in Shanghai, China August 30, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

31 Aug 2023 05:32PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2023 05:34PM)
BEIJING: China's commerce minister urged Chinese companies investing in the US to be given "equal treatment" and called US tariffs on Chinese imports "discriminatory", when he met US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo this week, his ministry said on Thursday (Aug 31).

Wrapping up her four-day visit to Beijing on Tuesday, Raimondo said she had not expected any breakthroughs but was "leaving with some optimism", after engaging with top Chinese leaders, including with commerce minister Wang Wentao.

The world's two biggest economies used to be each other's largest trade partners, and while both governments publicly oppose decoupling, China is now trading more with Southeast Asia and the US with neighbouring Canada and Mexico.

A tariff war erupted between Beijing and Washington under the previous Trump administration. Since then, US President Joe Biden and some US allies have restricted exports to China of advanced semiconductors and the equipment to make them, citing security concerns.

"China demands the US give equal treatment to Chinese enterprises investing in the US in terms of market access, regulatory enforcement, public procurement and policy support," Shu Jueting, a commerce ministry spokesperson, said.

"China expressed serious concerns concerning the US' distriminatory (Section) 301 tariffs," she added.

The commerce secretary was the latest Biden administration official to visit China in a bid to strengthen communications, particularly on economics and defence, amid concern that friction between the superpowers could spiral out of control.

"We believe that a better way to de-risk is to bring China-US economic and trade relations back to a stage of sound and steady development," Shu said.

Wang and Raimondo have agreed to meet at least once a year.

Source: Reuters/nh

