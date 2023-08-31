China decried US tariffs, requested equal treatment for its firms in Raimondo meeting

BEIJING: China's commerce minister urged Chinese companies investing in the US to be given "equal treatment" and called US tariffs on Chinese imports "discriminatory", when he met US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo this week, his ministry said on Thursday (Aug 31).

Wrapping up her four-day visit to Beijing on Tuesday, Raimondo said she had not expected any breakthroughs but was "leaving with some optimism", after engaging with top Chinese leaders, including with commerce minister Wang Wentao.

The world's two biggest economies used to be each other's largest trade partners, and while both governments publicly oppose decoupling, China is now trading more with Southeast Asia and the US with neighbouring Canada and Mexico.