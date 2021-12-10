Logo
Asia

China says 'Uyghur tribunal' that found Xi responsible for 'genocide' is a farce
Asia

A farmer walks past government propaganda depicting ethnic minority residents near Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Mar 19, 2021. (File photo: AP/Ng Han Guan)

10 Dec 2021 05:57PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 05:57PM)
LONDON: The Chinese embassy in London said an unofficial tribunal of lawyers that accused Beijing of genocide against the Uyghurs was nothing more than a political tool of China's enemies, who were spreading lies.

The unofficial tribunal of lawyers and campaigners said on Thursday (Dec 9) that Chinese President Xi Jinping bore primary responsibility for what it said was genocide, crimes against humanity and torture of Uyghurs and Kazakhs in Xinjiang.

An embassy spokesman said it was "nothing but a political tool used by a few anti-China and separatist elements to deceive and mislead the public".

"Anyone with conscience and reason will not be deceived or fooled," the spokesman said.

WHAT THE "TRIBUNAL" SAID

The tribunal, which is headed by British lawyer Geoffrey Nice, has no powers of sanction or enforcement.

"The People's Republic of China (PRC) has committed genocide, crimes against humanity and torture against Uyghur, Kazakh and other ethnic minority citizens in the north-west region of China known as Xinjiang," the British-based Uyghur Tribunal said on Thursday.

"The Tribunal is satisfied that President Xi Jinping ... and other very senior officials in the PRC and CCP (Chinese Communist Party) bear primary responsibility for acts that have occurred in Xinjiang."

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), which represents the interests of the mostly Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang and around the world, asked Nice in 2020 to set up an independent tribunal to investigate accusations of abuse in Xinjiang.

Some foreign lawmakers and parliaments, as well as the US secretaries of state in both the Biden and Trump administrations, have labelled the treatment of Uyghurs as genocide.

But China vehemently denies that.

A mosque with the banner "Love the Party, Love the Country" is seen near Shule county in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Mar 20, 2021. (Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan)
Delivery workers flying Chinese national flags ride around in a convoy to promote their services in Shule county in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Mar 20, 2021. (Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan)
A vendor selling Uyghur's naan bread waits for customers on a street in Shule county in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Mar 20, 2021. (Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan)
Residents walk past a propaganda board showing Chinese President Xi Jinping with local children and slogans calling for unity amongst the different ethnicities in Shule county in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Mar 20, 2021. (Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan)
Students training to become imams recite verses from the Quran at the Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Urumqi, the capital of China's far west Xinjiang region, during a government-organised visit for foreign journalists on Apr 21, 2021. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
Pedestrians walk past a police station in Urumqi, the capital of China's far west Xinjiang region, on Apr 21, 2021. (Photo: AP/Dake Kang)

CHINA'S RESPONSE

In a statement on Thursday, its foreign ministry dismissed the WUC as a separatist organisation under the control and funding of anti-China forces in the United States and the West.

"This so-called court has no legal credentials nor any credibility," a ministry spokesperson said, describing the testimony given as false and the final judgment as a "political farce performed by a few clowns".

"Lies cannot conceal the truth, cannot deceive the international community nor stop the historic course of ... Xinjiang's stability, development and prosperity," the ministry spokesperson said of the Uyghur tribunal.

UN experts and rights groups estimate more than a million people, mainly Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in Xinjiang.

China initially denied the camps existed but later said they were vocational centres and designed to combat extremism. In late 2019, China said all people in the camps had "graduated".

The Munich-based WUC welcomed the tribunal's judgment.

Source: Reuters/dv

