China's Vietnamese durian imports seen pushing total demand for fruit to nearly 1 million tonnes a year

When Beijing opened its doors to fresh durian from Vietnam in September, Bob Wang jumped at the opportunity.

The fruit importer in southern China has since secured deals with Vietnamese durian farms that boast a total plantation area of about 3,000ha, and he is ordering as much as they can provide.

“If things go well, I will import more than 3,000 containers, or 60,000 tonnes, of Vietnamese durian this year to meet the demand of the Chinese market – three times my import from Thailand,” said Wang, the founder of TWT Supply China, which has more than 3,000 self-owned and contracted truckers nationwide.

Durian has quickly become the most popular imported fruit in China. Despite highly restrictive import controls during the pandemic, China imported about four times as much durian in 2022 compared with 2017, bringing the total value to more than US$4 billion.

“Last year, China imported more than 820,000 tonnes of durians. I’m pretty confident that the import total will easily reach or exceed 900,000 tonnes this year,” said Wang, who has been importing durian from Thailand for eight years.

Durian from Thailand has dominated the Chinese market for years, but that dominance is being challenged due to rising inflows from Vietnam and other countries in Southeast Asia, with Malaysia and the Philippines also looking to expand durian imports to China.

“Imports from Thailand are expected to grow steadily this year, while the market share of Vietnamese durians in China will explode as well,” Wang said. In 2022, he said, 780,000 tonnes of China’s durian imports were from Thailand.

One Chinese fruit retailer explained that “Thai durians are expensive, but they’re tastier and plumper, while Vietnamese durians are being quickly welcomed because of their cheaper prices”.

Wang similarly noted that Vietnamese durians are about 15 per cent cheaper than Thai durians.