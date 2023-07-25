China replaces foreign minister Qin Gang with predecessor Wang Yi, after brief stint and weeks of speculation

BEIJING: China removed Foreign Minister Qin Gang from his post on Tuesday (Jul 25) after a one-month absence from public duties, replacing him with his predecessor Wang Yi, state media said, after weeks of speculation about what had happened to him.

"China's top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as foreign minister ... as it convened a session on Tuesday," state media outlet Xinhua said.

"Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister."

The report did not give a reason for Qin's removal but said President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to enact the decision.

Qin, 57, had been seen as a confidant of Xi and many analysts attributed his recent fast rise through the diplomatic ranks to their relationship.

He became one of China's youngest foreign ministers when he took up the post in December after a brief stint as envoy to the United States.

Qin had not been seen in public since Jun 25.

After he missed an international diplomatic summit in Indonesia, his ministry later said he was off work for unspecified health reasons.

But the lack of detailed information fuelled a swirl of speculation, including that he had fallen from grace. Some rumours online claimed Qin was under official investigation for an alleged affair with a prominent television anchor.

China's tight-lipped stance also deepened suspicion about transparency and decision-making among the country's cloistered leadership, analysts and diplomats said.