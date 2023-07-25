China replaces foreign minister Qin Gang with predecessor Wang Yi, after brief stint and weeks of speculation
BEIJING: China removed Foreign Minister Qin Gang from his post on Tuesday (Jul 25) after a one-month absence from public duties, replacing him with his predecessor Wang Yi, state media said, after weeks of speculation about what had happened to him.
"China's top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as foreign minister ... as it convened a session on Tuesday," state media outlet Xinhua said.
"Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister."
The report did not give a reason for Qin's removal but said President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to enact the decision.
Qin, 57, had been seen as a confidant of Xi and many analysts attributed his recent fast rise through the diplomatic ranks to their relationship.
He became one of China's youngest foreign ministers when he took up the post in December after a brief stint as envoy to the United States.
Qin had not been seen in public since Jun 25.
After he missed an international diplomatic summit in Indonesia, his ministry later said he was off work for unspecified health reasons. But the lack of detailed information fuelled a swirl of speculation, including that he had been removed from office or was subject to an official investigation.
It also deepened suspicion about transparency and decision-making among the country's cloistered leadership, analysts and diplomats said.
Qin's duties had lately been taken on by China's top diplomat Wang, who leads the ruling Communist Party's foreign policy and outranks Qin in the government hierarchy.
Wang, 69, now retakes the role he held between 2018 and 2022.
China's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment about reasons behind the switch.
It comes amid a flurry of international engagements and frayed ties with rival superpower the United States, which Beijing has described as at their lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic relations.
The world's two biggest economies are at odds over issues including Ukraine and Beijing's close ties to Moscow, trade and technology disputes and Taiwan, the democratic, self-ruled island which Beijing claims as its own.