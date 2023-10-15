China says Israel acting 'beyond scope of self-defence'

BEIJING: Israel's actions in Gaza have gone "beyond the scope of self-defence" and the Israeli government must "cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza", China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in remarks published on Sunday (Oct 15).

Wang's remarks, made on a call to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday, came as Israel appeared poised for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza.

"Israel's actions have gone beyond the scope of self-defence," Wang said according to a foreign ministry readout.

"It should listen earnestly to the calls of the international community and the UN secretary general, and cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza," he added, in the strongest stance China has expressed so far on the conflict.

More than one million people in the northern part of the crowded enclave have been ordered to flee ahead of the expected assault, an exodus that aid groups said would set off a humanitarian disaster.

The cramped and impoverished territory of 2.3 million residents has been under a land, air and sea blockade since 2006.

After Hamas fighters broke through the heavily fortified border between the Gaza Strip and Israel to gun down, stab and burn to death more than 1,300 people, Israel launched a massive retaliatory bombing campaign targeting the Islamist group that has killed over 2,200 in Gaza.

Most of those killed on both sides are civilians.

Wang told Prince Faisal that "all parties should not take any action to escalate the situation and should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible".

Wang Yi also said in a separate call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday that Washington should "play a constructive and responsible role" in the conflict, and urged "the convening of an international peace meeting as soon as possible to promote the reaching of broad consensus".