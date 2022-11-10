China warns against extra 'layers' of COVID-19 curbs as outbreaks widen

BEIJING: Chinese authorities should take a more targeted approach to tackle COVID-19 outbreaks and rectify any extra "layers" of measures, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday (Nov 10), as cities reeled under tighter curbs as cases spread.

China is grappling with its highest tallies of coronavirus cases since April, raising questions about its zero-COVID policy that has frustrated the public and inflicted damage on the world's second-largest economy. New domestic cases rose to 8,824 on Wednesday, according to health authority data.

China has repeatedly said it would stick to the zero-COVID policy despite the growing outbreaks but pressure is growing on the central government to rein in over-zealous authorities in the provinces fearing blame for failing to contain the virus.

Thousands of government officials have been punished for various perceived failings in the nearly three years of the pandemic.

"All localities will further improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, strive to achieve the greatest prevention and control effect at the least cost, and minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development," Xinhua reported.

It cited improvements in the implementation of measures in some major cities such as Zhengzhou, in the central province of Henan.

When infections were found in certain buildings in Zhengzhou only the surrounding areas were being closed and the entire community was not being "controlled indiscriminately", Xinhua reported.