'The water is poison': Chinese activist spends life protecting polluted lake

KUNMING: Environmental activist Zhang Zhengxiang is almost blind, and lives in poverty - but he has successfully faced down hundreds of companies on the banks of one of China's most polluted lakes.

The 74-year-old strident campaigner has spent his life trying to protect the sprawling Lake Dian in south-western China, challenging businesses to clean up their act around the local beauty spot and reporting those who pollute it.

"When I was a child, we could see the bottom of the lake. When I was thirsty, I drank the water from the lake - we used it for cooking," he said.

"The water has become poison. We can't drink it, use it, or even touch it."

It can be risky work. In China grassroots social movements are heavily suppressed by the government, and environmental activists and the lawyers that represent them have in the past faced stiff reprisals and even jail terms.

Zhang says he has been attacked by disgruntled businesses, but is undeterred.

Several times a week, he patrols the red-soil banks with binoculars in search of polluters, snapping pictures on a small compact camera.