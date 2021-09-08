China welcomes 'end of anarchy' with new Afghan government

BEIJING: Beijing said Wednesday (Sep 8) it welcomed the end of "three weeks of anarchy" in Afghanistan with the establishment of a new interim government in Kabul, calling on the Taliban to restore order in the country.

The militants seized control of Afghanistan as US troops withdrew last month and have set up a new administration that started work Wednesday.

Despite previous promises that their rule would be inclusive, the government is drawn exclusively from loyalist ranks with established hardliners in all key posts and no women.

China has been scathing about the American withdrawal, which it criticised as ill-planned and hasty.

On Wednesday it said the new government would help bring stability.

"China attaches great importance to the announcement by the Taliban of the establishment of an interim government and some important personnel arrangements," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press briefing.

"This has ended more than three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan and is a necessary step to restore order and rebuild the country."