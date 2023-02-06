Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China willing to restart trade exchange mechanism with Australia after talks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China willing to restart trade exchange mechanism with Australia after talks

China willing to restart trade exchange mechanism with Australia after talks

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao speaks during a State Council Information Office news conference in Beijing, China on Feb 24, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

06 Feb 2023 05:33PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 05:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday (Feb 6) with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years.

The virtual meeting came after Chinese officials relaxed import bans on Australian coal as both countries work to improve diplomatic relations after more than two years of Chinese trade bans on a range of Australian exports including barley, lobster and wine.

Wang said China is willing to restart the mechanism facilitating dialogue with Australia on economic and trade issues and to expand cooperation in emerging areas including climate change and the new energy sectors.

In addition, China attached great importance to Canberra's security review of Chinese companies' investment and operations in Australia, expecting Canberra to provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese firms.

"At present, the economic and trade relations between the two countries are facing an important window period... the meeting is a significant step to push China and Australia economic and trade relations back on track," Wang was quoted in a statement by the ministry on Monday, following a virtual meeting between the two ministers.

Related:

Wang described China and Australia as important economic and trade partners, with a highly complementary economic structure, making cooperation mutually beneficial.

The exchanges between the two ministers were "professional, pragmatic and candid", according to the statement.

Wang invited Farrell to visit China at an appropriate time.

Australia is also willing to work with China to enhance mutual trust and resolve differences through candid dialogues, according to the statement.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

China Australia international trade

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.