Chinese bookstore stages 'chain' display in comment on shackled woman video

BEIJING: A Chinese bookstore draped a 1m-long metal chain over a table flanked by books on feminism last week, in an unusually public contribution to outrage over a video showing a woman shackled by her neck in a village.

The video, which came to light in late January, was seen by millions of people online and caused an outcry about the treatment of women in China and less discussed issues such as the trafficking of brides.

Under pressure from social media users, authorities in the province of Jiangsu and the county of Feng where the woman lives eventually detained three people including her husband.

The chain at the bookstore in the city of Hangzhou, near Shanghai, was accompanied by a banner that read "Books you should read about Feng county", videos posted on Chinese social media platforms showed. Reuters confirmed the display with the bookshop.

Next to the chain were books on male dominance in society such as Rebecca Sonit's Men Explain Things To Me and Pierre Bourdieu's Masculine Domination.

After a few days, the bookstore had removed the chain by Sunday night (Feb 20), images posted online showed and a clerk at the bookstore said.

The store wanted to have a female theme, but later took it down as "it was quite a controversial topic", said the clerk, who spoke to Reuters by telephone but declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.