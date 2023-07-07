China’s Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first detected, struggles to shed legacy of pandemic

WUHAN: It has been more than three years since the Chinese city of Wuhan reported the world’s first COVID-19 cases, and underwent the world’s first pandemic lockdown.

Now, about half a year after China reopened its borders, locals have been keen to move on with life.

But memories and remnants of the pandemic remain hard to shake off.

For Wuhan theatre actor Li Jinglun, suiting up for a performance in recent months has taken on a familiar yet surreal feel.

During the pandemic years, he performed largely to an empty theatre, with the audience watching online.

Since China relaxed its strict zero-COVID measures at the end of last year, physical crowds have been trickling into theatres.

While people were initially apprehensive and anxious about returning to packed public spaces, business is now back in full swing.