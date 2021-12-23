'A week of anxiety': Xi'an residents hunker down for city COVID-19 lockdown

BEIJING: Taking crucial exams in lockdown, adapting to home-schooling and cancelling family reunions - Xi'an residents are enduring a near-total city closure to curb a tiny outbreak, as China presses on with its zero-COVID-19 strategy ahead of the Winter Olympics.

The city transformed as all 13 million residents were ordered to stay home: Streets emptied, people formed long lines at COVID-19 testing stations and officials cordoned off apartment compounds.

The historic former capital - a popular destination for international tourists prior to the pandemic - was swiftly sealed off after more than 200 COVID-19 cases were detected this month.

In China, even a single COVID-19 case can prompt stay-at-home orders and strict travel bans.

Xi'an resident Wei told AFP the lockdown had left her feeling "miserable", as a series of outbreaks had prevented her from seeing her husband, who lives in Beijing, for months.

"Beijing had an outbreak a while ago, and now Xi'an has an outbreak - it just alternated," Wei said.

The lockdown comes at a bad time for the city's graduate school applicants, who are now struggling to ensure they can sit the coming weekend's national postgraduate entrance exams.

"It's been a week of anxiety," said one exam candidate who declined to give her name.

"The exam centre requires two paper nucleic acid certificates from the past 48 hours. But now the nearby test centres only provide electronic results, the nearby hospitals are sealed off, and the exam centre won't answer the phone."

With roads blocked, she had no idea how she was going to reach the exam site.

Local media showed residents flocking to markets to stock up on supplies as news of the impending lockdown broke on Wednesday.

And state-run Global Times warned Xi'an was facing "a huge test of its governance capability".

Many local officials across China have been sacked after being judged to handle outbreaks badly, driving local governments to maintain strict rules.

In Xi'an, anxious tourist site operators had already been asking visitors to show negative COVID-19 tests for entry before the outbreak, with train arrivals needing to prove they were COVID-19-negative.