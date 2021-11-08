China's Communist leaders begin top meet expected to boost Xi

BEIJING: The top leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Monday (Nov 8) started a pivotal meeting expected to further firm President Xi Jinping's grip on power.

About 400 members of the party's powerful Central Committee gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary, which - like all meetings of China's secretive leadership - is being held behind closed doors.

State news agency Xinhua said Xi opened the meeting with a work report and "explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience" for the party through its 100-year history.

The resolution will set the stage for the 20th Party Congress next year, at which Xi is widely expected to declare that he will serve a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

State media has hailed Xi's leadership in the run-up to this week's meeting, with Xinhua declaring he is "a man of profound thoughts and feelings, a man who inherited a legacy but dares to innovate, and a man who has forward-looking vision and is committed to working tirelessly".

Widely regarded as China's most powerful leader since Mao, Xi's tenure has been marked by a sprawling anti-corruption crackdown, repressive policies in regions like Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and an increasingly assertive approach to foreign relations.

He has also created a leadership cult that has quashed criticism, stamped out rivals and introduced his own political theory - known as Xi Jinping Thought - to school students.

Chris Johnson, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic International Studies, told the Sinocism podcast the new resolution could mark an opportunity for Xi "to tidy up ... some of the bits from history that he doesn't like", including the excesses of economic reforms in the 1990s.

Xi recently launched a campaign of "common prosperity", designed to tackle wealth inequality and tighten oversight of homegrown business giants.