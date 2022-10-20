In echoes of Mao Zedong, China’s Xi Jinping could be christened the 'People’s Leader'

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping is expected to become arguably the country’s most powerful leader since its founding father Mao Zedong - as he looks set for not just a third term at the helm, but to also be accorded the formal title of “People’s Leader”.

The title has been used widely in state media and by officials to refer to Mr Xi in the run-up to the 20th Communist Party Congress, noted analysts who anticipate the development.

With amendments to the party constitution on the agenda during the congress, analysts believe the title could be formalised by including it in revisions to the charter.