Xi's G20 no-show hints at China's shifting diplomatic priorities

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping's unexplained decision to snub the G20 summit underlines Beijing's frayed ties with other major powers as well as growing secrecy at the top of the ruling Communist Party, China analysts told AFP.

Beijing's foreign ministry said on Monday (Sep 4) that Premier Li Qiang would join the leaders of the world's biggest economies in New Delhi this weekend, effectively confirming Xi's absence.

No reason was given why Xi will not attend the summit, which he has not skipped since coming to power, except Rome in 2021 when he participated by video link owing to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

His probable absence draws a sharp contrast with his appearance at the BRICS summit of emerging economies in South Africa last month.

There, Xi was front and centre as the bloc agreed to admit six new members in what he called a "historic" achievement.