Xi Jinping’s third term: Growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and what’s on the horizon

President Xi Jinping declared in November last year: “China resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics.”

“(It) wishes to maintain friendly relations with its neighbours and jointly nurture lasting peace in the region and absolutely will not seek hegemony or even less, bully the small,” the Chinese leader added.

He was speaking during a special summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of dialogue relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China.

His remarks came just days after Chinese coast guard ships reportedly blocked and deployed water cannon against two Philippine boats carrying supplies to troops at a disputed South China Sea shoal, forcing the latter to turn back.

China claims the majority of the energy-rich South China Sea, through which more than US$3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade passes annually.

Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have overlapping claims.

Under Mr Xi’s leadership, China has adopted an increasingly assertive posture in the South China Sea. Over the last decade, it has embarked on massive reclamation projects and resisted diplomatic pressure after a tribunal in The Hague dismissed its territorial claims.

The South China Sea issue has also become a proxy for United States-China rivalry. Washington has mounted freedom of navigation operations through the disputed waterway, drawing Beijing’s ire.

With Mr Xi set to embark on a historic third term during the 20th party congress starting this weekend, all eyes are on whether he would adjust his South China Sea policy, given the implications on regional stability.