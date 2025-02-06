Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China's Xi hails Thailand's 'strong' action against scam centres
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

China's Xi hails Thailand's 'strong' action against scam centres

China's Xi hails Thailand's 'strong' action against scam centres

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Beijing, China on Feb 6, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Thailand Government House/Handout)

06 Feb 2025 03:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping thanked Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday (Feb 6) for the "strong measures" her country has taken against scam centres targeting Chinese people from neighbouring Myanmar.

China is a hugely important market for Thailand as it seeks to rebuild its tourism sector in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But many tourists have been spooked by reports of fellow Chinese visitors kidnapped and taken to scam centres in neighbouring Myanmar.

While meeting the Thai prime minister in Beijing, Xi said "China appreciates the strong measures taken by Thailand to combat online gambling and phone and online scams", state broadcaster CCTV reported.

"The two sides must continue to strengthen cooperation in security, law enforcement and judicial cooperation" in order to "protect people's lives and property", Xi added.

Thai authorities on Wednesday cut off the electricity supply to five areas in Myanmar where fraud centres are allegedly located.

Bangkok has described the scam centres as a "national security issue".

They have mushroomed in Myanmar's lawless borderlands, run by criminal gangs and staffed by trafficked foreigners who are forced to swindle their compatriots in an industry analysts say is worth billions of dollars.

In January, Chinese actor Wang Xing was reportedly rescued from a cyber fraud centre in Myanmar.

After his alleged kidnapping, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand during the Lunar New Year holiday sharply declined in comparison to previous years.

Related:

Source: AFP/lh

Related Topics

Thailand human trafficking China Xi Ji Ping Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement