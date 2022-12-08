Saudi Arabia’s lavish welcome of China’s President Xi a warning to US and Biden, says analyst

SAUDI-US RELATIONSHIP

The US and Saudi Arabia maintain a security-for-oil partnership, where the US provides security guarantees in exchange for a reliable supply of oil.

However, that arrangement has become increasingly strained over a long list of issues.

These include the Sep 11, 2001 terror attacks in which 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals, and the US push for democratic reforms during the Arab Spring, something the Saudi monarchy viewed as a threat to authoritarians.

The brutal murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 also strained US-Saudi ties, with US intelligence saying he was killed on the orders of the Saudi crown prince – an accusation the latter denies.

The two countries enjoyed a period of relatively cosy relations under former president Donald Trump, who had embraced Saudi Arabia and chose the kingdom for his first foreign official visit. Like President Xi, Mr Trump was also given a grand welcome.

Relations soured again under President Biden, who has been vocal in his criticisms of the Gulf state’s oil production cuts and human rights record.

Riyadh’s snub was hence directed more specifically at President Biden and the Democratic Party, and less so the Republicans and the US as a whole, Prof Hashemi said.