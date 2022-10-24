What to expect from Xi's next five years in power

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping has emerged from a five-year congress with even more power over the ruling Communist Party. AFP examines how Xi is expected to handle the key issues facing the country.

SLOWING ECONOMY

China's slowing economy will likely dominate Xi's next five years in power but his decision to pack the Communist Party's top leadership with loyalists has stoked concerns about him prioritising ideology at the expense of growth.

After decades of high growth, China's economy is running out of steam, with analysts widely expecting the country will struggle to attain its 2022 growth target of about 5.5 per cent.

And Xi's move suggests the days of liberal reformers steering the world's second-largest economy have come to an end.

While past decades saw China's private sector grow rich on easy credit and hefty profits, Xi's next term may see Beijing revert to more old-school economic management, with a fresh focus on shoring up the heavy industry and a continuation of a crackdown on big tech.

Xi has thrown his weight behind the development of a more consumption-driven economy - a policy known as "dual circulation" - and has sought to address China's yawning wealth gap under the banner of "common prosperity".

With the United States promising to prioritise maintaining "an enduring competitive edge" against China as the two superpowers battle for dominance over technology, Beijing may find itself under growing pressure internationally as growth slows at home.