Xi says improper handling of Taiwan issues will hit China-US ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Mar 10, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

19 Mar 2022 03:50AM (Updated: 19 Mar 2022 04:14AM)
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden on Friday (Mar 18) that the Taiwan issue needs to be handled properly to avoid a negative impact on Sino-US relations, according to Chinese media.

China says Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province to be brought back to the fold, by force if necessary, is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States.

Washington, which is seeking Beijing's help in restoring peace in Ukraine after Russia's Feb 24 invasion, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, but is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier.

"Some individuals in the United States are sending the wrong signals to pro-independence forces in Taiwan, and that's very dangerous," Xi told Biden on a video call.

"If the Taiwan issue is not handled properly, it will have a subversive impact on the relationship between the two countries."

China sailed its aircraft carrier Shandong through the Taiwan Strait, shadowed by a US destroyer, on Friday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, just hours before the Chinese and US presidents were due to talk.

A White House statement said Biden reiterated in the call with Xi that US policy on Taiwan has not changed, and emphasised that Washington "continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo".

China has over the past two years stepped up its military activity near the island to assert its sovereignty claims.

"(We) hope the US side will pay adequate attention (to the issue)," Xi told Biden.

Xi also told Biden that the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible, according to Chinese state media.

All parties should jointly support the Russia-Ukraine dialogue while the United States and NATO should also conduct talks with Russia to solve the "crux" of the Ukraine crisis, Xi said.

Source: Reuters/nh

