China ends 2021 with highest weekly COVID-19 cases since taming original epidemic
Asia

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a man for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, during another round of mass testing following the COVID-19 outbreak in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, Dec 27, 2021. (File photo: cnsphoto via Reuters)

01 Jan 2022 01:28PM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 01:34PM)
BEIJING: China ended the final week of 2021 with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since it contained the country's first epidemic nearly two years ago.

The National Health Commission reported on Saturday (Jan 1) 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Dec 31, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in mainland China in the past week to 1,151, driven mostly by an outbreak in the north-western industrial and tech hub of Xi'an.

China has maintained some of the toughest COVID-19 measures in the world even as cases fell sharply earlier this year.

The deepening outbreak in Xi'an, a city of 13 million, will likely firm the resolve of authorities to accelerate their efforts to curb virus transmission when cases emerge. The city has reported 1,451 local cases since Dec 9, the highest tally for any Chinese city in 2021.

Xian has been under lockdown for 10 days as of Saturday.

Forestalling major outbreaks in 2022 is important in a year when Beijing will host the Winter Olympic Games and a once-every-five-years Communist Party Congress, where President Xi Jinping will likely secure a third term as party secretary.

The emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, which is already spurring many nations to backtrack or suspend reopening plans, will also drive Beijing to stick to its high vigilance against the virus. China has reported a handful of imported Omicron cases and at least one locally transmitted case.

Since August, China has aimed to get any outbreak under control within about two weeks, much shorter than the four to six weeks in earlier battles against sporadic flare-ups that occurred after the initial nationwide epidemic, according to the National Health Commission.

The province of Yunnan, which shares an international border with Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, reported new local symptomatic cases on 92 out of 365 days last year, or 25 per cent of the time, more often than any other province, autonomous region or municipality.

Shaanxi province, whose capital is Xi'an, reported new local symptomatic cases on 30 days.

Workers in protective suits stand at an entrance to a university's residential area under lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, Dec 20, 2021. (File photo: China Daily via Reuters)
A worker prepares food supplies to be delivered to residents of a residential compound under lockdown, outside the compound following the COVID-19 outbreak in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, Dec 29, 2021. (File photo: cnsphoto via Reuters)
A worker delivers food supplies to residents at a residential compound under lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, Dec 29, 2021. (File photo: cnsphoto via Reuters)
People wear masks as they walk in a shopping district, following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Beijing, China, Dec 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)
People wearing protective face masks walk on a street, following new cases of COVID-19, in Shanghai, China, Dec 30, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Aly Song)
People wearing protective face masks walk on a street, following new cases of COVID-19, in Shanghai, China, Dec 30, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

XI'AN LOCKDOWN

The Xi'an outbreak is yet to see a significant decline in cases. Officials said the virus had spread quietly in the city before strict curbs were imposed.

The outbreak, which also led to cases in other cities including Beijing, could be traced back to a flight arriving from Pakistan, but it is unclear how it then spread to local communities.

Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residential compounds, but a city government official said on Friday curbs would be loosened in less risky compounds when the time was right.

Postgraduate student Li Jiaxin, 23, said nobody can leave the campus of her university. She spent New Year's Eve with her three room mates and was unable to meet with her boyfriend and family.

"I may be what you would consider a person with a strong sense of ritual, so I still feel a little sad that we are not together at this time," she said.

Source: Reuters/dv

COVID-19 China

