China ends 2021 with highest weekly COVID-19 cases since taming original epidemic

BEIJING: China ended the final week of 2021 with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since it contained the country's first epidemic nearly two years ago.

The National Health Commission reported on Saturday (Jan 1) 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Dec 31, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in mainland China in the past week to 1,151, driven mostly by an outbreak in the north-western industrial and tech hub of Xi'an.

China has maintained some of the toughest COVID-19 measures in the world even as cases fell sharply earlier this year.

The deepening outbreak in Xi'an, a city of 13 million, will likely firm the resolve of authorities to accelerate their efforts to curb virus transmission when cases emerge. The city has reported 1,451 local cases since Dec 9, the highest tally for any Chinese city in 2021.

Xian has been under lockdown for 10 days as of Saturday.

Forestalling major outbreaks in 2022 is important in a year when Beijing will host the Winter Olympic Games and a once-every-five-years Communist Party Congress, where President Xi Jinping will likely secure a third term as party secretary.

The emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, which is already spurring many nations to backtrack or suspend reopening plans, will also drive Beijing to stick to its high vigilance against the virus. China has reported a handful of imported Omicron cases and at least one locally transmitted case.