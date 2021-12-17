Rescuers race to save last trapped Chinese miner as 20 pulled free

BEIJING: Chinese rescuers raced on Friday (Dec 17) to find the last worker trapped underground in a flooded coal mine after pulling the rest of the group free, as authorities vowed to crack down on illegal operations that have sprung up in response to price surges.

The group of 21 were trapped when the mine flooded late on Wednesday in Xiaoyi city, in northern China's coal-producing Shanxi province, prompting a huge recovery effort.

Hundreds of rescuers have been dispatched to the mine where three pumps were draining the water.

State broadcaster CCTV said a narrow and concealed entrance to the illegal mine had hampered rescue efforts, as well as a lack of a proper map of the site.

Rescuers managed to lift 20 miners to the surface by early evening as efforts to save the remaining one continued, state media reported.