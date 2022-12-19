Getting young people ‘gainfully employed’ key to raising China’s domestic spending: Analyst

SINGAPORE: As China charts its economic course after lifting its zero-COVID targets, the private sector will play a central role in its growth strategy to raise domestic spending.

A key step is to get young people gainfully employed so that they can earn and spend while contributing to the local economy, in the face of slowing growth.

The two-day Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing, which ended on Friday (Dec 16), comes as China loosens tough COVID-19 restrictions that had battered the world’s second-largest economy.