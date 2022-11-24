China has "solved" youth gaming addiction: Industry body

BEIJING: China has "solved" the issue of youth video game addiction, a report co-written by the country's top gaming industry body has said, a year after the government limited the number of hours young people could play a day.

China is the world's biggest gaming market, but the industry - termed "spiritual opium" by state media - has been swept up in a tech regulatory crackdown marked by record fines, long investigations and the suspension of IPOs.

Since last September, under-18s have only been allowed to play online between 8pm and 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the school term.

As a result, "more than 75 per cent of minors play less than three hours a week, and game addiction has been basically solved", according to Monday's report by the China Game Industry Group Committee, a top government-affiliated body, and data provider CNG.

"The anti-addiction systems adopted by gaming companies cover more than 90 per cent of underage game users," it said.