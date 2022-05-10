Dropping zero-COVID policy in China without safeguards risks 1.5 million lives: Study

SHANGHAI: China risks just over 1.5 million COVID-19 deaths if it drops its tough zero-COVID policy without any safeguards such as ramping up vaccination and access to treatments, according to new modelling by scientists in China and the United States.

The warning follows several recently published reports from senior health advisers in China who said the zero-COVID approach remains essential to defeating the pandemic and buying time for mitigating measures.

China has stuck with its zero-COVID strategy even as most other countries that once championed the policy shifted towards living with the virus in order to reopen their economies and restore personal freedoms.

Under zero-COVID, authorities lock down large population areas to stamp out viral spread in response to any coronavirus outbreak, even if just a small number of people test positive.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has been locked down for nearly six weeks as it battles China's biggest coronavirus outbreak yet, with anger among residents and economic pressure mounting.

But the new research published in Nature Medicine suggests that while dropping "zero-COVID" completely could be risky for public health, the impact could be greatly mitigated by focusing on other interventions like vaccinating the elderly.

"The level of immunity induced by the March 2022 vaccination campaign would be insufficient to prevent an Omicron wave," the authors wrote.