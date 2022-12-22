Shanghai hospital warns of 'tragic battle' as COVID-19 spreads

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a "tragic battle" with COVID-19 as it expects half of the city's 25 million people to get infected by the end of the year while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked.

After widespread protests and a relentless rise in cases, China this month took an abrupt shift in policies and began dismantling its "zero-COVID" regime, which has taken a great financial and psychological toll on its 1.4 billion people.

Still, China's official death count since the pandemic began in early 2020 stands at 5,241 - a fraction of what most other countries faced.

China reported no new COVID-19 deaths for a second consecutive day on Dec 21, even as funeral parlour workers say demand has jumped in the past week, pushing fees higher.

Authorities, who have narrowed the criteria for COVID-19 deaths, confirmed 389,306 cases with symptoms.

Some experts say official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across China following the easing of restrictions.

The Shanghai Deji Hospital, posting on its official WeChat account late on Wednesday (Dec 22), estimated there were about 5.43 million positives in the city and that 12.5 million in China's main commercial hub will get infected by the end of the year.

"This year's Christmas Eve, New Year's Day, and the Lunar New Year are destined to be unsafe," the hospital said.

"In this tragic battle, the entire Greater Shanghai will fall, and we will infect all the staff of the hospital! We will infect the whole family! Our patients will all be infected! We have no choice, and we cannot escape."