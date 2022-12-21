China’s exit from zero-COVID target planned for quite some time, talk of collapse unfounded: Observers

China’s shift away from its zero-COVID policy had been in the works for a long time, despite the impression to outsiders that it may have just been a reactive measure, said observers.

China lifted its strict COVID-19 curbs earlier this month amid growing anger aimed at the Chinese Communist Party, with residents taking to the streets of major cities like Shanghai and Beijing, and calling for President Xi Jinping to step down.

Frustration has since turned to concern and uncertainty, as the country experiences a new wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths, following the easing of control measures.

Apart from managing the latest outbreak, experts said that China will also be focused on addressing its sluggish economic growth, along with its geopolitical challenges, going into the new year.