China's Beijing expands COVID-19 mass testing to most of city

BEIJING: China's capital Beijing swiftly expanded its COVID-19 mass testing from one district this week to most of the city of nearly 22 million, adding to expectations of an imminent lockdown similar to Shanghai's.

Beijing began testing the residents of its most populous district Chaoyang on Monday (Apr 25). By the end of the day, even though only a fraction of the results had come out, the city decided to conduct tests on 11 other districts.

The Chinese capital reported 33 new locally transmitted cases for Apr 25, the city's health authority said on Tuesday, of which 32 were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic. That was slightly higher than 19 community infections reported a day earlier.

Beijing's decision to now test roughly 20 million people came just days after tens of infections were found. In contrast, Shanghai waited for about a month and more than 1,000 cases before launching a city-wide mass testing drive in early April.

"To resolutely curb the risk of the spread of the epidemic and effectively maintain the health of the citizens, it was decided to further expand the scope of regional screening on the basis of the tests done in Chaoyang district," a spokesman of Beijing's municipal government said on Monday night.