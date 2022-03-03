China's Congress to focus on boosting slowing economy

BEIJING: A property downturn, slowing economy and war in Ukraine loom large over this week's annual convening of China's legislature, with policymakers expected to focus on shoring up faltering growth.

The rubber-stamp parliament starting Saturday in Beijing gathers some 3,000 members of the National People's Congress (NPC) for highly choreographed meetings over bills, budgets and personnel changes.

The ruling Communist Party uses the opportunity to tout its achievements while also setting the country's economic blueprint and GDP target for the year ahead.

Much of the NPC's agenda is unknown until during - or even after - the multi-day meeting, with many sessions taking place behind closed doors.

But this year, concerns are bound to centre on the country's sluggish economic growth, partly down to a crunch in the crucial property sector - which makes up as much as a quarter of national output.

Stringent "zero-COVID" measures including harsh lockdowns and closed borders have also been a major blow to manufacturing hubs, tourist centres and port cities.