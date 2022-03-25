Logo
Asia

China's COVID-19 cases fall, government inspecting Shanghai, other outbreaks
People line up at a hospital for nucleic acid testing following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang

25 Mar 2022 11:54AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 11:54AM)
BEIJING: China reported 1,366 confirmed coronavirus cases for Mar 24, the country's national health authority said on Friday (Mar 25), down from 2,054 a day earlier, though the number of asymptomatic infections increased.

Asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, rose to 3,622 from 2,829 a day earlier. Shanghai's locally transmitted asymptomatic infections surged to a record for the commercial hub of 1,582 from 979.

Though small by global standards, the new outbreaks are putting pressure on China's "dynamic clearance" strategy aimed at minimising COVID-19 infections, with the highly infectious Omicron variant penetrating the country's defences.

The central government this week dispatched 10 inspection teams to monitor outbreaks nationwide and ensure its instructions are being heeded locally, with Shanghai and the provinces of Shaanxi and Shandong among the regions under scrutiny.

Of the new nationwide cases, 1,301 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, down from 2,010 a day earlier.

As of Thursday, mainland China had recorded 140,651 confirmed symptomatic cases. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

Source: Reuters/gs

