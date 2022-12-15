Canned peaches and electrolyte water: Why many Chinese are turning to 'special medicine' amid COVID-19 surge

BEIJING: With the relaxation of COVID-19 policies in many cities across China, there has been a surge in questionable attempts at self-treatment due to a shortage of flu medicine and a massive spike in infections.

According to AFP, viral recipes for dubious home remedies have taken off on social media.

One advertises oranges steamed with salt as a sore throat soother. Another swears by canned yellow peaches - a traditional treat for sick children in China, particularly in northern China.

This has led state media to warn people against relying on "comfort food" to fight the virus.

Many Chinese are trying to guard themselves against the coronavirus by using unproven remedies, as some common flu medicine remain out of stock, according to Sixth Tone magazine.

Canned peaches and electrolyte water have emerged as the two of the most sought-after items in China, with people hoarding them in the hope of preventing COVID-19 infections.

While canned peaches are rich in vitamin C, there has been a spread of online posts touting how the product can relieve COVID-19 symptoms even though there is no scientific data backing up those claims.

China’s leading online grocer Hema Xiansheng saw a sharp rise in demand for canned peaches last Thursday (Dec 8), a day after China lifted curbs central to its zero-COVID policy, according to local daily The Paper.

The product was sold out at Shanghai’s Hema stores the next day, with other supermarkets such as Aldi and Carrefour also reporting higher demand for the item over the weekend.

“It’s a tradition that whenever we get sick, we eat canned peaches,” 23-year-old Liu Chen told Sixth Tone. “The cans may keep us away from sickness. The pronunciation of peach sounds similar to that of escape. The god of canned peaches will bless every child.”