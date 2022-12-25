China's COVID-19 surge might spawn a new coronavirus mutant

Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?

Scientists do not know but worry that might happen, saying that it could be similar to Omicron variants circulating there now. It could also be a combination of strains, or something entirely different, they said.

“China has a population that is very large and there’s limited immunity. And that seems to be the setting in which we may see an explosion of a new variant," said Dr Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.

Every new infection offers a chance for the coronavirus to mutate, and the virus is spreading rapidly in China. The country of 1.4 billion has largely abandoned its zero-COVID policy.

Though overall reported vaccination rates are high, booster levels are lower, especially among older people. Domestic vaccines have also proven less effective against serious infections than Western-made mRNA versions. Many were given more than a year ago, which meant that immunity has waned.

The result? Fertile ground for the virus to change.

“When we’ve seen big waves of infection, it’s often followed by new variants being generated,” Ray said.