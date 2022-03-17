China's factories opt for isolation bubbles to beat COVID-19 curbs and keep running

SHANGHAI: To keep factory lines open in the face of COVID-19 curbs Chinese firms are asking workers to eat, sleep and work in bubbles isolated from the wider world, sterilising premises as often as three times a day and testing for COVID-19 daily.

Dubbed "closed-loop management", this approach has been part of China's efforts over the past two years to keep local transmission extremely low by global standards.

It was used for example at the Winter Olympics in Beijing to seal event personnel off from the public.

It is now being touted by local Chinese authorities as a solution for companies who want to stay open as the country tackles its biggest outbreak in two years.

Many of the harshest curbs have been applied in manufacturing hubs such as Shenzhen, Dongguan and Changchun, forcing numerous factories to shut.

Apple supplier Foxconn said it was able to restart some production at its campus in the southern tech hub of Shenzhen after it put such an arrangement in place.

State media outlet Securities Times said on Thursday (Mar 17) that television maker TCL Corp, chip fab Semiconductor Manufacturing International, and Apple supplier Shenzhen Deren Electronic were keeping factories in affected areas open via closed loop systems.

The companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Tesla is planning a similar arrangement for its Shanghai factory, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Shenzhen, which has suspended buses, subways and all non-essential economic activity in a week-long containment programme, said it will allow firms to resume work in an "orderly" manner.