China's foreign minister slams 'hurried' US withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (Aug 16) that the hasty pull-out of US troops from Afghanistan had a "serious negative impact", but pledged to work with Washington to promote stability in the country.

Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport's single runway on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital in the face of the US military drawdown there.

President Joe Biden blamed the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan on Afghan political leaders who fled the country and the unwillingness of the Afghan army to fight the militant group.