China's former banking regulator official expelled from Communist Party
File photo: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China Apr 29, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

24 Jan 2022 02:29PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 02:39PM)
BEIJING: Cai Esheng, a former senior official of China's banking regulator, has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party for corruption, the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday (Jan 24).

China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) found Cai had seriously violated the party's discipline, conducted illegal activities on his post and was suspected of taking bribes, the bureau said in a statement on its website.

Born in 1951, Cai was the vice-chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) from 2005 to 2013. He was put under investigation in July.

CCDI has also handed over Cai to prosecutors on alleged crimes.

Source: Reuters/mi

