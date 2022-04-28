China's Guangzhou mass-tests, cancels flights after suspected COVID-19 case

BEIJING: The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou cancelled hundreds of flights on Thursday (Apr 28) and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, as the battle to contain the coronavirus sweeps across the country.

China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and the capital Beijing sealing off whole neighbourhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected.

Under its zero-COVID policy, China has used lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions to stamp out infections.

The strategy is under strain, with the highly transmissible Omicron variant punching through health controls.

Rolling virus restrictions - including a weeks-long lockdown of virtually all of Shanghai's 26 million residents - have damaged the economy, causing backlogs at the world's busiest container port, a key node in the global supply chain.

On Thursday, Guangzhou, a major trade and manufacturing hub in southern China, announced mass testing for almost a third of its near 19 million residents after an "abnormal" test result was detected at its airport, where most flights have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the tech hub of Hangzhou near Shanghai late on Wednesday ordered 9.4 million downtown residents out of its 12.2 million population to get tested every 48 hours if they want to access public spaces and transportation.

The aim is "that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle", the city government said in a statement, raising fears of further restrictions across a city home to some of China's biggest companies.