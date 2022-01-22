China's Harbin to conduct city-wide COVID-19 tests ahead of Chinese New Year holiday

SHANGHAI: China's northeastern city of Harbin will conduct a city-wide exercise to test its roughly 10 million people for COVID-19 from Monday (Jan 25), although it has had no recent cases, calling it an pre-emptive move ahead of the long Chinese New Year holiday.

The city government said on its official WeChat account it had made the decision in view of how the week-long holiday, which officially starts on Jan 31, was a peak travel period for the country.

"Many cities recently reported cases of the local Omicron infection so prevention and control has to be very rigorous," the Harbin government added.

Cities across China have in recent weeks imposed tougher restrictions to try to control new outbreaks of COVID-19, a task that has also taken on extra urgency as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics at the start of next month.