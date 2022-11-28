China's lockdown protests spread to campuses and cities abroad

"I think this is the normal right of people expressing their opinion. I think they should not suppress this kind of right," said Lam, a 50-year-old Hong Kong citizen.

Dozens of students also gathered at the campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong to mourn those who died in Xinjiang, according to video footage online.

"SUPPORT FROM ABROAD"

Since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, authorities have clamped down hard on dissent, tightening controls on civil society, the media, and the internet.

But the strict policy aimed at stamping out COVID-19 with lockdowns and quarantine has become a lightning rod for frustrations.

The policy has kept China's death toll much lower than many other countries but it has come at a cost of long spells of confinement at home for many millions and damage to the world's second-biggest economy.

Nevertheless, Chinese officials say it must be maintained to save lives, especially among the elderly given their low vaccination rates.

Some overseas protesters said it was their turn to take on some of the burden their friends and family had been enduring.

"It's what I should do. When I saw so many Chinese citizens and students take to the streets, my feeling is they have shouldered so much more than we have," said graduate student Chiang Seeta, one of the organisers of a demonstration in Paris on Sunday that drew about 200 people.

"We're now showing support for them from abroad," Chiang said.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a regular briefing on Monday that China was not aware of any protests abroad calling for an end to the zero-COVID policy.

Asked about the protests at home, the spokesperson said the question did not "reflect what actually happened" and said China believed the fight against COVID-19 would be successful with the leadership of the party and the cooperation of the people.