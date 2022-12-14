China’s pivot from zero-COVID little relief for workers fighting for ‘survival’

After more than three decades in the demolition industry, Li Jianhong is finding it increasingly difficult to earn a living.

China’s property sector is in crisis following the introduction of rules limiting borrowing by developers. Crippling coronavirus lockdowns have made the situation even worse

Li has watched work in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang province, dry up.

“We can’t even afford to eat,” said Li, a 58-year-old migrant worker from Anhui province in eastern China.

Before the most recent coronavirus outbreak, Li could earn up to 40,000 yuan (US$5,700) per year. Now, he is deep in debt.

“I can only borrow money from relatives and friends to survive, the bank won’t lend money to people like us,” said Li, who together with his unemployed son, needs to support his sick parents, wife and young grandson.

Poor Chinese like Li are at risk of slipping back into poverty as the economy struggles to get back on track after nearly three years of zero-COVID.

Though the government made a sudden about-face on pandemic policy last week, China’s bumpy recovery could compromise efforts to reduce income inequality under “common prosperity”.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs monitors 63 million people on the low end of the income bracket and estimated around 6 million are at risk of returning to poverty, Chinese magazine Caixin reported last month.

Nearly 50 per cent of migrant workers’ households were affected by the pandemic, with their remittances dropping by more than 45 per cent in 2020 from pre-pandemic levels, according to a study published last year in the Journal of China & World Economy. Up to 20.5 per cent of low-income households fell below the poverty line.

The study estimated about 14.4 million Chinese have slipped into poverty since the pandemic began, of which 3 million were rural households covering nearly 9 million people.