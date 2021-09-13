China's Putian imposes travel curbs, closes public venues in new COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING: A city in China's southeastern province of Fujian has closed cinemas and gyms, sealed off some entries and exits to highways and told residents not to leave town as it battles a local COVID-19 outbreak.

The virus situation in the city of Putian is "serious and complex" and it is very likely more new cases will emerge in communities, schools and factories, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday (Sep 13).

Certain offline lessons in schools have also been suspended in Putian and China's national health authority has sent a team of experts to the city, which has a population of 3.2 million.

A total of 43 local cases had been reported in Fujian between Sep 10 and Sep 12, including 35 in Putian, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) shows.

Another 32 asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases before they show clinical signs such as fever, have been detected in the province since Sep 10, all in Putian city.