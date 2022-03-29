In China's Wall Street, bankers and traders sleep in offices to beat Shanghai COVID-19 lockdown

SHANGHAI: More than 20,000 bankers, traders and other workers are bedding down in office towers in Shanghai's Lujiazui district as they bid to keep China's giant financial hub ticking over through a COVID-19 lockdown, according to local administration officials.

Brokerages, asset managers and financial exchanges in Lujiazui - China's answer to Wall Street - rushed to summon key personnel to offices ahead of Monday's (Mar 28) lockdown in Shanghai, and prepared sleeping bags and basic supplies for overnight stays.

Some have also adopted two-team rotation shifts, and initiated disaster recovery centres in a financial hub that processed more than 2,500 trillion yuan (US$292 trillion) of financial transactions last year.

The 20,000 people working at 285 office towers in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial City, east of the Huangpu River, include white collar workers and some service staff, according to the administration bureau of the district, also home to some non-financial institutions.