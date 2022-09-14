Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China's Xi arrives in Kazakhstan on first foreign trip since pandemic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China's Xi arrives in Kazakhstan on first foreign trip since pandemic

China's Xi arrives in Kazakhstan on first foreign trip since pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping disembarks from the plane upon his arrival in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan September 14, 2022. Press service of the President of Kazakhstan/Handout via REUTERS

14 Sep 2022 05:57PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 05:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit on Wednesday (Sep 14), Chinese state media reported.

It is Xi's first trip to a foreign nation since China all but shut its borders due to COVID-19.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office showed him greeting Xi at the airport, both leaders wearing white face masks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev upon his arrival in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan September 14, 2022. Press service of the President of Kazakhstan/Handout via REUTERS
Xi is expected in neighbouring Uzbekistan later on Wednesday where he will take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security body, and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.