China's Xi calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday (Oct 30) called for equal treatment and mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization's emergency use list, the official Xinhua agency reported.

In his remarks at the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit, delivered via video link, Xi said China had provided more than 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations on the cooperative manufacturing of doses.

"China is willing to work with all parties to improve the accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

China has achieved an annual production capacity of 7 billion COVID shots, Xi said.