China's Xi to participate in G20 leader's summit via video link

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping will participate in the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit in Rome on Oct 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China's foreign ministry on Friday (Oct 29).

He will make a speech at the summit, the notice said.

Xi has not left China since early 2020, when the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic became clear.

A handful of other key leaders from wealthy G20 nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not attend in person.

Host Italy had hoped the summit would see all leaders meet face-to-face.