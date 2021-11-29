Logo
China's Xi pledges another 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for Africa
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

29 Nov 2021 10:06PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:06PM)
BEIJING: President Xi Jinping on Monday (Nov 29) said China would offer another 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African countries and would encourage Chinese companies to invest no less than US$10 billion in Africa over the next three years.

The pledge of additional vaccine doses - on top of the nearly 200 million that China has already supplied to the continent - comes as concerns intensify over the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, known as Omicron, which was first identified in southern Africa.

In a speech given via video link at the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Xi also said a China-Africa cross-border yuan centre would be set up to provide African financial institutions with a credit line of US$10 billion, without giving further details.

China's total imports from Africa, one of its key sources of crude oil and mineral supply, will reach US$300 billion in the next three years, Xi said, adding that the two sides would cooperate in areas such as health, digital innovation, trade promotion and green development.

Source: Reuters/ad

